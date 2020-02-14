|
|
|
Spurs Christine
(née Collin) Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice
on 4th February, aged 61 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael,
cherished mam of Michelle, Charlette and Christopher,
darling nana of Chloe, Aaron and Summer, also a much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service on Friday 21st February
in Sunderland Crematorium
at 12 noon. Flowers welcome
or donations, if preferred,
to St Benedict's Hospice.
Please wear bright colours.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2020