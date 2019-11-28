|
WILSON (Nee Dobson)
Southwick Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by family and
loved ones on 22nd November,
aged 63 years, Christine.
Cherished daughter of the late Jack and Irene. The very much loved wife of William. A dearly loved mam of Kelly and Paul. An adored nana to Lauren. A sister of Ray, Edna, Phylis and Sharon. A loving sister in law, aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 5th December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright funeral home, Silksworth.
Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 28, 2019