Wright Grangetown Christine, passed away quietly, after
an illness on 16th February.
Adored wife of the late Norman.
Best friend and mum of Naomi. Much loved aunt of Joanne and
Paul and great aunt of
Sam, Megan and Alex.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired on the day.
Anyone whose heart Mum had touched, is welcome to join us to say goodbye on Thursday 5th March at 2pm at Sunderland Crematorium then afterwards at the Ivy House. Loved always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Grangetown.
Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 25, 2020