Newton Christopher Richard
(Chrissy / Kit) Peacefully in hospital on
17th January, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mary,
also a much loved brother,
uncle and great-uncle.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Thursday
6th February in Sunderland
Crematorium at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support
at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
A collection box will be
made available on the day.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 30, 2020