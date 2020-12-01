|
|
|
Thompson November 17th (peacefully in hospital) of Harvest View Pity Me Durham, Cliff,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Ruth,
a dear father of Gillian and Ian,
a much loved grandpa of Steven,
Rebecca and Emily and adored
great grandpa of Theo.
Family funeral service due to
current restrictions in place.
Service to take place in St. Mary's
Church, Shincliffe Village Durham
on Thursday 3rd December at
9.45am, followed by cremation.
Family flowers only, donations to
The Parkinson's Disease Society.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 1, 2020