BARNES Craig Family of the late Craig would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours of Dellfield Drive for all their kindness and support received during their recent bereavement. Also for the many cards of condolence and beautiful floral tributes received, to friends and Parishioners of St Anne's Catholic Church for their prayers.
North Tyneside and Sunderland palliative care teams for caring for Craig, and John Hogg Funeral Directors for their help and support.
Craig will remain in the hearts of all his loving family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 17, 2020