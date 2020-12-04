|
SALT Sunderland Remembering Captain Cuthbert Salt who suddenly passed away on the 28th November, aged 87 years. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years Margaret, sons Ian, Brian and daughter Ann, grandchildren Victoria, Emma, William, Alexander and Maxwell, great-grandchildren Kieran, Joshua, Thomas, Elijah and Noah. Cuthbert began as a deck apprentice at Athel Line in 1950 and worked up the ranks to achieve his Masters Ticket in 1960.
Funeral to be held on Tuesday 8th December at 3.30pm at Sunderland Crematorium. Instead of flowers please make any charitable donations to the Seamans Mission or the R.N.L.I.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2020