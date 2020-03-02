Home

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
14:00
Sunderland Crematorium
David Fortune Notice
Fortune David Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice
on 21st February, aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Lynn,
much loved dad of Glen and Jill,
also a much loved father-in-law,
grandad, brother, brother-in-law,
uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Monday 9th March
in Sunderland Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 2, 2020
