|
|
|
HALL David
(Castletown,
previously from
Hendon and Ford Estate) Peacefully in hospital on
Wednesday 29th January 2020,
aged 55 years.
Devoted Husband to Karen, loved
by daughters Jennifer and Jessica,
Dad to Chloe and David.
A dear brother to Rod and
the late John and Susan.
Loving Grandad to Callum,
Jude, Sophie, Reuben and Emily.
A much loved son in law,
uncle and brother in law.
Service to take place at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Wednesday, 12th February 2020,
at 2.00 pm and afterwards at
The Chesters function room
in celebration of Dave's life.
Immediate family flowers only please. Donations to The Phoenix Unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital, would be greatly appreciated.
The family of Dave would like to extend their thanks to the medical staff at Sunderland Royal
and Freeman Hospital.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 5, 2020