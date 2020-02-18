|
|
|
HALL David Karen and family would like
to thank everyone for their cards, flowers, gifts and messages received, as well as the kind donations, of which £478 was
raised for the Phoenix Unit at
Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Special thanks to Maggie Edge
for her lovely words,
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
for their care and attention,
Phoenix Unit, Bobby Robson Centre,
Sue Pollock and our GP
Dr Winchester for the wonderful care they gave my husband, kindness and support
they gave us all.
Also to The Chesters for the
room and catering and allowing
me to pull a pint of Guinness
for Davey, thank you.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 18, 2020