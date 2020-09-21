Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Higgins

Notice Condolences

David Higgins Notice
Higgins David
(Town End Farm) Son of Audrey and the late Bert. Dearest Dad to Lisa and Paul, Grandad of Amy, Stephanie, Ruby and Ryan.Great Grandad of Lilly-may, Ollie and Frankie. Loved Brother of Carol, Brian and late June. Dear friend of Christine, much respected Uncle
and friend to many.
David's funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 24th September
at 11.00 am.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service, Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm.
Tel 0191 5365000.
Will be sadly missed
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -