|
|
|
Higgins David
(Town End Farm) Son of Audrey and the late Bert. Dearest Dad to Lisa and Paul, Grandad of Amy, Stephanie, Ruby and Ryan.Great Grandad of Lilly-may, Ollie and Frankie. Loved Brother of Carol, Brian and late June. Dear friend of Christine, much respected Uncle
and friend to many.
David's funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 24th September
at 11.00 am.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service, Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm.
Tel 0191 5365000.
Will be sadly missed
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 21, 2020