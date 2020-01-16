|
|
|
Kerr Seaburn Dene Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital on 31st December,
aged 90, David.
Beloved husband of the late Lilian.
Doting dad of Stephen,
loving father-in-law of Joanne.
Proud grand-dad of Kristan,
Mathew, Thomas and Ellie,
also brother of Allen and
the late George.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on 21st January at 12pm.
A donation plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers to Heart UK.
David will repose in the private chapel of rest, at Manor House Funeral Service, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell Tel 01915496263
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 16, 2020