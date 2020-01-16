Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manor House Funerals - Manor House
26 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9BX
0191 549 6263
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Kerr

Notice Condolences

David Kerr Notice
Kerr Seaburn Dene Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital on 31st December,
aged 90, David.
Beloved husband of the late Lilian.
Doting dad of Stephen,
loving father-in-law of Joanne.
Proud grand-dad of Kristan,
Mathew, Thomas and Ellie,
also brother of Allen and
the late George.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on 21st January at 12pm.
A donation plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers to Heart UK.
David will repose in the private chapel of rest, at Manor House Funeral Service, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell Tel 01915496263
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -