McLOUGHLIN
David Doxford Park,
formerly South Shields
It is with great sadness and an extremely heavy heart that David passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on the 27th June 2020.
Beloved husband to Pearl, a devoted dad to Kevin, Tracey, Sharon & Loraine, and a much loved granda to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren and a dearly loving brother to his brothers and sisters. You were the light of our lives and you will forever be the angel in our hearts. Cortege leaving at 2:30pm service on 7th July at 3pm at Sunderland crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Dementia and Parkinsons.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 30, 2020