Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David McLoughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David McLoughlin

Notice Condolences

David McLoughlin Notice
McLOUGHLIN
David Doxford Park,
formerly South Shields
It is with great sadness and an extremely heavy heart that David passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on the 27th June 2020.
Beloved husband to Pearl, a devoted dad to Kevin, Tracey, Sharon & Loraine, and a much loved granda to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren and a dearly loving brother to his brothers and sisters. You were the light of our lives and you will forever be the angel in our hearts. Cortege leaving at 2:30pm service on 7th July at 3pm at Sunderland crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Dementia and Parkinsons.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -