|
|
|
Mooney David
(Chester-Le-Street) Peacefully on 16th November 2019, aged 75 years.
Dave, beloved husband of Kathleen. Devoted dad of Tracey and Stephen and father-in-law of Lorraine. Much loved grandad of Charlotte. Dear brother of Pat and brother-in-law of Margaret and Stan. Dave will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A celebration of Dave's life will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December
at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu may be made
to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Chester-Le-Street ( 0191) 3871212
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2019