Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Peary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Peary

Notice Condolences

David Peary Notice
PEARY DAVID
(Former miner at Wearmouth Colliery) Peacefully on
18th October, aged 72 years.
Davey, beloved husband of Maureen,
devoted dad to Paul, Lisa and Steven,
dearly loved father-in-law,
grandad and friend of many.
Funeral service to take place
on Thursday 29th October in
Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -