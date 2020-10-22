|
|
|
PEARY DAVID
(Former miner at Wearmouth Colliery) Peacefully on
18th October, aged 72 years.
Davey, beloved husband of Maureen,
devoted dad to Paul, Lisa and Steven,
dearly loved father-in-law,
grandad and friend of many.
Funeral service to take place
on Thursday 29th October in
Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
