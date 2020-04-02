|
Richardson Grangetown Peacefully at Home
on March 24th
aged 72 years David.
Beloved Husband of the late Irene. Much Loved Dad of Julie and David. Dearest Father-in-Law of David. Adored Granda of Rebecca, Grace and Chloe. Also a dear Brother, Brother-in-Law and Uncle.
David's funeral took place yesterday on April 1st in
a private family ceremony.
The family wish to have a
memorial service, to be held in
the future followed by a celebration where his friends can reminisce about David.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 2, 2020