|
|
|
SHORT Houghton Passed away peacefully on
10th December, aged 79 years,
David George Arthur. Beloved husband of the late Veronica.
A loving dad to Julie and Chris and a father in law to Graeme and Marie.
A devoted grandad to Matthew, Jack, William and Owen.
Also a dear brother to
Margaret, Tom and Michael.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. Michael's Catholic Church on Friday 27th December at 10:00am, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 11.00am. Will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 18, 2019