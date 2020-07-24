|
|
|
WATSON David
(Sunderland,
formerly Dinnington) David aged 65 years,
died in hospital on
Tuesday 30th June 2020
following a battle
with prostate cancer.
Dearly loved husband of Yvonne,
a much loved dad to
Colleen, Michael and Helen
also a loving father in law to
Paul, Emma and Mike, grandad to Luke, Leon and Indie,
brother to Jane and
son of the late Bill and Jean.
David will be leaving the family home at 12.30pm
on Friday 31st July
for the Crematorium at
the West Road, Newcastle.
A celebration of David's life will immediately follow with family and friends at the family home.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if desired
to Prostate Cancer UK.
All enquiries please to
James Hamilton
Funeral Directors,
Darrell House, Brunswick Village,
Tel: 0191 2366 243.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 24, 2020