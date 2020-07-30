|
|
|
whitfield Thorney Close Peacefully in Hospital on
25th July aged 45 years.
David, much loved son to
Margaret and Harry, a loving brother to Victoria, Jennifer, Ray
and Tracey, a much loved dad to
Skye and Summer.
David will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Private cremation on
Wednesday 5th August at 11am
at Sunderland Crematorium
due to current circumstances.
Family flowers only by request, donations to Veterans in Crisis.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Director, Grindon, Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 30, 2020