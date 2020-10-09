|
Rought Dawn
(Newbottle) On October 3rd 2020, Dawn (Nee Applegarth), aged 75 years tragically
lost her battle against cancer.
She passed away in St Benedict's Hospice, Ryhope, where she was cared for so well by all of the amazing staff.
Dawn is the beloved wife of the late Freddie, devoted Mam of Victoria and Louise. Much loved mother in law of Sean and Trudy. A loving step-grandmother of Steph and Jake. Also a dearly loved sister of Trevor, Bond, Colin, Pam, Margaret, Elizabeth and the late Peter. Dawn will be sadly missed by all of her friends and family.
Due to current restrictions a private service will take place on Wednesday 14th October at 2pm in Sunderland Crematorium, attendance in the crematorium chapel will be by invite.
For those unable to attend, live-stream details can be found on Dawn's memorial page:
dawnrought.muchloved.com
Enquiries to Walker Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel: 584 7015.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 9, 2020