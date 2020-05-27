Home

Denis Knox

KNOX Fordham Road
(Ex -Worker of Sunderland General Hospital) Suddenly but peacefully at home
on 23rd May, aged 74 years, Denis, beloved husband and best friend to Mildred (Milly) and a much loved uncle to Graeme and Tina and
great uncle to Sam. Also a dearest brother-in-law to Mary and Cliff,
a dear uncle to Lynn, Michael
and Peter and a great uncle.
A much loved cousin to Sheila
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service will be at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 1st June at 12.00noon.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 27, 2020
