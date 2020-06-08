|
RAMSAY Denise
(Hendon) Suddenly on 1st June, aged 57 years. Beloved partner of Loss, dearly loved sister to Jean, Gerard and George, much loved auntie to Daniel, David, Alexandra and Neil and great aunt to Tillie and Lola.
A service will take place at Sunderland Cemetery, Grangetown on Friday 12th June at 12:30pm.
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
59 Mainsforth Terrace West,
Hendon, Tel: 5147012.
Forever in our hearts, you will always have our love Den x
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 8, 2020