|
|
|
Heptinstall Dennis Peacefully at home on
4th July, aged 91 years.
Chairman and Founder of
Storey Carpets, beloved husband of Violet, adored father to Susan and Simon and much loved by his six grandchildren and great grandson.
A private family funeral service will take place on Monday 13th July, cortege leaving residence at 12.05pm should friends wish
to pay their last respects.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 8, 2020