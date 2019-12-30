Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Riley

Memories Condolences

Dennis Riley Memories
Riley Dennis My dear husband Dennis.

My lips can not speak
how I miss you,
My heart can not tell what to say.
God only knows how I miss you
In our home that is lonesome today
Today recalls the memory of a loved one gone to rest
And those who think of him
are those who loved him best.
The flowers we lay upon his grave may wither and decay,
But the love for him who lies beneath will never fade away.

Your loving wife always
till we meet again, Ethel
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -