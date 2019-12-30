|
|
|
Riley Dennis My dear husband Dennis.
My lips can not speak
how I miss you,
My heart can not tell what to say.
God only knows how I miss you
In our home that is lonesome today
Today recalls the memory of a loved one gone to rest
And those who think of him
are those who loved him best.
The flowers we lay upon his grave may wither and decay,
But the love for him who lies beneath will never fade away.
Your loving wife always
till we meet again, Ethel
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 30, 2019