|
|
|
Atkinson Derek (Fencehouses) Sadly passed away in
Sunderland Royal Hospital
on Saturday 21st December 2019, aged 78 years, with members of
his family present.
Dearly beloved cousin of
Gordon and Marian and their Daughters Jill, Lindsay and Hilary.
Funeral service to be held at Mautland Street Methodist Church, Houghton Le Spring on
Friday 10th January 2020 at 1:45pm, followed by a private cremation at Durham Crematorium at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired can be made to St Johns Church, Fencehouses, and will be greatly received.
A collection box will be available
at the service.
Refreshments will be provided
for all attending at
Mautland Street Church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 7, 2020