|
|
|
Denny Derek
(Washington/
East Herrington) Died peacefully on
31st October, aged 83 years.
Derek, beloved husband
of the late Margaret,
dearly loved father of
Lesley and Pamela,
father-in-law to
Mick and Christopher,
grandfather to Nicola (Nikki)
and her husband David,
brother to Dorothy and
uncle to Stuart and Martin.
A private service will take place on
Monday 16th November at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 9, 2020