Ellwood Derek Passed away at Sunderland Royal Hospital on 22nd December, surrounded by family. Much loved husband to the late Lilian, loving dad, grandad, great-grandad,
brother-in-law and Uncle. A friend to many. Will be so sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium, Thursday 9th January at 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers to British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK, a donation box will be available on the day. Resting at Scollen & Wright, Silksworth, Tel. 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 2, 2020