Hellyn South Hetton Suddenly but peacefully on December 10th
aged 79 years, Derek.
The deeply loved husband of Brenda. The loving and proud
dad of Pamela and the late Glynnis and father in law of David and Gordon. A cherished grandad, great grandad, family member
and dear friend of many.
Please meet on
Monday December 23rd for service in the Independent Methodist Church, South Hetton
at 1.00pm. Committal to follow
in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
for a charity to be decided on by the family. A donation box will
be available at the Church.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, Co-Op Building, Hedley Terrace, South Hetton. Tel: 0191 5261265.
Will be loved always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 19, 2019