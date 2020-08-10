|
|
|
Kerr Derek Francis Peacefully at home on
31st July, Derek aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved husband to Lily.
Father and Father-in-law to
Ann and Willie, Derek and Pat, Janet and Ray, Jacqueline and Michael.
Grandad to Jeffrey, Laura, Nicola and Dan. Also Great Grandad to Ashton and Elden.
Sadly missed and
always in our hearts.
Derek's funeral service
will take place at
Sunderland Crematorium Chapel
at 2pm followed by the interment
at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery
at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service,
Jubilee House, 30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell.Tel 0191 5226222
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 10, 2020