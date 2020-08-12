|
|
|
Kerr Derek Francis Peacefully at home on 31st July,
Derek aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved Husband to Lily.
Father and Father-in-law
to Ann and Willie, Derek and Pat, Janet and Ray, Jacqueline and Michael. Grandad to Jeffrey, Laura, Nicola and Dan. Also Great Grandad to Ashton and Elden.
Sadly missed and
always in our hearts.
Derek's funeral service will take place on Thursday 13th August at Sunderland Crematorium Chapel at 2pm followed by the interment at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Service,
Jubilee House, 30 Sunningdale
Road, Springwell. Tel 0191 5226222
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 12, 2020