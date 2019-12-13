|
Triggs Hastings Hill Peacefully on 6th December,
aged 89 years, Dick.
Loving Husband of the late Amy, loving partner of Pauline.
A much loved dad of Warren and Karen, step dad of Michelle, Bronia and Jonny, dear father in law of Joyce and Brian, also a treasured grandad and great grandad.
Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December at 10.00am. Family flowers only donations in lieu to a charity of
the family's choice a plate will be provided at the church.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd
Funeral Directors, Grindon.
Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 13, 2019