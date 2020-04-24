Home

COLQUHOUN Peacefully at Archers Park Care Home on 20th April, aged 83 years, Dolly (Nee Metcalf).
Beloved wife of the late Jimmy,
much loved mam of Ann, Alan, Deborah and the late Jimmy,
dear mother in law of Colin, Edward and Elaine, precious gran of Tom, Marc, Lewis, James, Dale and Rebecca, also a treasured
great gran of Kai.
A private funeral service will follow. All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 514 2744. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 24, 2020
