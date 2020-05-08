|
Colquhoun The family of the late Dolly wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement. Many thanks to all staff at Archers Park Care Home for their dedication and kindness looking after Dolly, thanks to
John G Hogg Funeral Directors
and Rev Kathryn Bagnall for the comforting service. Also for cards
of condolence and beautiful floral tributes received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 8, 2020