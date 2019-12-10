|
|
|
SPENCE Sunderland Peacefully in
Falstone Manor Nursing Home on the
6th December 2019, aged 82 years, Donald (Danny)
Very devoted husband of June (nee King), loving Dad
of David and the late Robert.
Dearest Father-in-law of Helen. Adored Grandad of Paul and Laura, also dearest Brother,
Brother-in-Law and a
much loved uncle.
Will friends please meet for the service at Holy Trinity Church Southwick, on
Thursday 19 December at 1:30pm followed by interment at
Mere Knolls Cemetery at 2:30pm.
Donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research, a collection plate will be provided at the Church. Danny is resting at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors,
255 Southwick Road,
Tel 0191 5656055
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 10, 2019