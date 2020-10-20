Home

Dora Gillham Notice
Gillham Monkwearmouth Peacefully at home on
14th October, aged 81,
Dora (née Tutty). Devoted wife of the late Robert, much loved mam to Kevan, Sandra, Alison and Debra, mother-in-law to Michael, Stephen and Paul and loving
nana to Joseph and Jack,
sister of James.
Family service at St Mary's RC Church on 23rd October,
followed by interment at
Mere Knolls Cemetery at 11am.
All enquiries and any flowers to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors,
90 The Broadway,
Tel. 0191 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 20, 2020
