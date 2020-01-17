Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Averre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Averre

Notice Condolences

Doreen Averre Notice
Averre Roker After a short illness, peacefully on 13th January, Doreen, aged 88 years. Dearly loved sister of Norman and the late Harold and Marjorie, much loved sister-in-law of Audrey, treasured aunt of David, Lesley and Anthony, also a loved great aunt.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January at 1.30pm. Family flowers only,
a donation box will be available
after the service for R.N.L.I.
All enquiries to Charles W. Tait Funeral Directors, Tel. 5102944
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -