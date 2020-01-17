|
|
|
Averre Roker After a short illness, peacefully on 13th January, Doreen, aged 88 years. Dearly loved sister of Norman and the late Harold and Marjorie, much loved sister-in-law of Audrey, treasured aunt of David, Lesley and Anthony, also a loved great aunt.
Funeral service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January at 1.30pm. Family flowers only,
a donation box will be available
after the service for R.N.L.I.
All enquiries to Charles W. Tait Funeral Directors, Tel. 5102944
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 17, 2020