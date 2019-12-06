|
|
|
BARELLA Plains Farm Peacefully on 30th November
aged 93 years, Doreen.
Much loved wife of the late Neil,
loving mam of Dave, Ron, Ken,
Colin and the late Alan,
also a dear nana, gran
and great nana.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Sunderland
Crematorium on Monday
16th December at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to NECCR and the Motor Neurone
Disease Association, a collection box will be available at the Crematorium. Doreen is resting peacefully with Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 6, 2019