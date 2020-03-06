|
|
|
BEXLEY (Mar Bex)
Peter Stracey House Peacefully in hospital
after a short illness,
on February 27th
aged 91 years, Doreen.
Beloved Wife of the late George (Dar Bex). Loving Mam of
Angela, Paul, Colin, Kevin, Peter and the late George. Dearest Mother-in-Law. Adored Grandma and Great Grandma. Also a dear Sister-in-Law, Aunt and Cousin.
Cortege leaving residence at 2:15pm on Thursday March 12th for service in St Mary RC Church, Bridge Street, Sunderland at 2:45pm, followed by cremation
in Sunderland Crematorium
at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000. Rest in Peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 6, 2020