Home

POWERED BY

Services
T. P Bradbury Funerals
227 Hylton Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR4 7XA
0191 510 8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Bexley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Bexley

Notice Condolences

Doreen Bexley Notice
BEXLEY (Mar Bex)
Peter Stracey House Peacefully in hospital
after a short illness,
on February 27th
aged 91 years, Doreen.
Beloved Wife of the late George (Dar Bex). Loving Mam of
Angela, Paul, Colin, Kevin, Peter and the late George. Dearest Mother-in-Law. Adored Grandma and Great Grandma. Also a dear Sister-in-Law, Aunt and Cousin.
Cortege leaving residence at 2:15pm on Thursday March 12th for service in St Mary RC Church, Bridge Street, Sunderland at 2:45pm, followed by cremation
in Sunderland Crematorium
at 3:30pm.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000. Rest in Peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -