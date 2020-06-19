|
FITZAKERLY Whitburn
Doreen (Rene)
née Worthy At home on 11th June,
aged 93 years.
Widow of Ted,
beloved sister in law and auntie.
Limited ceremony and interment
at Whitburn Cemetery on
Tuesday 23rd June at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if so desired
may be sent to Marie Curie Care
at Marie Curie Drive,
Newcastle Upon Tyne. NE4 6SS
quoting ref FM04FITZ or call
0191 219 1241 (Kelly).
Grateful thanks and appreciation to all NHS and carer staff of
Westhome Care and Comfort Call,
also to Marie Curie Nurses.
At Rest.
Rene is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 19, 2020