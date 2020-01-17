Home

HILL Farringdon Suddenly at home on the
11th January, aged 79 years, Doreen.
Wife of the late Robert, a devoted mam to Darren, much loved
step mam to Carole, dear
mother in law to Rob and Sharon,
a loving nana and great nana,
sister, sister in law and aunt.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January at 10.30am. Family flowers only by request, donations to the Neonatal Unit, Sunderland Royal Hospital,
a plate will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon. Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 17, 2020
