Royal Seaburn Peacefully at home on
February 10th aged 84 years,
Doreen (née Charlton).
Devoted wife of the late Trevor,
much loved mum of Nicola
and the late Neil, loving
mother in law of Nigel, also a
doting granny of Jake and Maddy.
Family and friends please meet
for service at Sunderland
Crematorium on Friday
February 28th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Marie Curie,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm
Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 24, 2020