Smith Pallion Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on the 31st January, Doreen (Iley), aged 72 years.
Loving wife of Harry.
Cherished mother to Alyson
and son in law Peter, doting
Nana of Kieron and wife Emily,
much loved sister of Mary, Arthur
and the late Tom, John and David,
much loved sister in law
and loved by all.
Family flowers only,
flowers in lieu of donations to the
Phoenix Unit and Marie Curie UK.
A collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Family and friends please
meet for service at Sunderland
Crematorium 19th February at 11am.
Doreen will repose in the private
chapel of rest at Jubilee House,
30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell.
Tel 01915226222

Deeply loved and
always remembered.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2020
