Turner Doreen
(Whitburn) Peacefully in hospital
on 2nd October 2020, aged 91
with her family by her side.
Loving wife of the late Steve, loving mam to Stephen and Margaret and mam-in-law to Linda and George.
Adored nana to Janine, Lynsey, Kris and Rachel and loving great nana
to all her great grandchildren.
A private family funeral service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 15th October at 12.30.
Gone from our sight but
never from our hearts. x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 7, 2020