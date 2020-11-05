|
|
|
Vardy (Hetton-le-Hole) Peacefully on 28th October
aged 87 years Doreen, nee Howe.
Beloved wife of the late George, much loved mam of George and Judith and sister to the late Betty, a dear mother in law and devoted gran and great grandma.
Loved and sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private service will be held at the Bethany Christian Centre on
11th November at 12 noon
followed by cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Dementia UK c/o Gibson and Wood Funeral Directors, Hetton-le-Hole.
0191 5172221.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 5, 2020