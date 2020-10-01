Home

WILLIS Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice on September 27th,
aged 77 years, Doreen.
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan, Mam of Steven and Sally, a loving Gran of Luke, Rebecca and Nathan.
Interment will take place in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery on Thursday 8th October at 1.00pm followed by funeral service in Sunderland Crematorium Chapel
at 1.30pm.
Doreen will rest with the
Co-op Funeralcare, Chester Road where floral tributes may be sent.
Alternatively, donations may be left to Medical Missionary News.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 1, 2020
