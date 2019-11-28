|
|
|
Youern Millfield Suddenly at home on
17th November, aged 82 years.
Doreen, beloved wife to the late Arthur and a dearly loved mam to Michelle and mother-in-law to Steve. Will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 5th December at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
All enquires to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 28, 2019