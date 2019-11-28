Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Youern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Youern

Notice Condolences

Doreen Youern Notice
Youern Millfield Suddenly at home on
17th November, aged 82 years.
Doreen, beloved wife to the late Arthur and a dearly loved mam to Michelle and mother-in-law to Steve. Will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 5th December at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
(a donation box will be
available at the crematorium).
All enquires to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -