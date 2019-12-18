Home

Youern Doreen Daughter Michelle and son-in-law Steve would like to thank all family and friends for their support during their recent sad bereavement,
for the cards of condolence, flowers and kind donations received for
The British Heart Foundation.
Thank you to Humanist Allyson Hayter for the amazing ceremony, Grangetown Florist for the beautiful arrangement and the Chesters for the lovely service and catering. Special thanks to Claire and everyone at John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, for the
reverence and respect shown to Mam and for looking after me.
Thank you to everyone who made Mam's send off a lovely day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 18, 2019
